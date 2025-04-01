Breaking: Jonathan Kuminga's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Grizzlies
Riding a two-game winning streak, the Golden State Warriors are traveling to face the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Tuesday night.
The Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since trading for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, as the duo of him and Steph Curry has a 17-2 record when playing together this season. The Warriors have been dominant, even though they have not been at full strength for most of those wins.
Standout forward Jonathan Kuminga recently missed 31 consecutive games with an ankle sprain and suffered another injury in their win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Now, the Warriors have ruled him out of Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right pelvic contusion.
Kuminga is averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season with 45.5/31.9/66.5 shooting splits, but has missed much more time than the organization would have hoped. Kuminga is now set to miss his 34th game of the season.
The Warriors will now be without Kuminga and Gary Payton II on Tuesday night, two of their go-to defensive standouts. Golden State's defense will certainly take a hit on Tuesday, especially going against Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and company, who are desperate for a win.
The Warriors desperately need Kuminga as healthy as possible for the playoffs, so it is smart to hold him out of Tuesday's game if he is not 100 percent.
The Warriors and Grizzlies face off in Memphis at 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.