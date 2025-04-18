Breaking: Major Report on Jonathan Kuminga's Future With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors finished their 2024-25 season with a 48-34 record, becoming one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA after acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.
Even after trading for Butler, though, it took the Warriors over a month to see their new-look lineup at full strength. Standout forward Jonathan Kuminga missed 31 consecutive games between early January and mid-March due to an ankle sprain.
Many were excited to see what the Warriors could do with both Butler and Kuminga in the lineup, but since returning from his injury, he has not been the same.
Kuminga is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game with 44.1/17.1/74.2 shooting splits since returning to action. In Golden State's regular-season finale and play-in tournament game, Kuminga even received a DNP-Coach's Decision, making many question his future with the team.
Now, a new report from The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami reveals Kuminga's future is much more uncertain than expected.
"The likely situation is [Jonathan Kuminga]'s not going to be on the Warriors next season," Kawakami said. "Things can change, but all things being equal, it was probably going to be a tricky situation for him to come back to the Warriors anyway...I don't know that he's going to be galloping to sign a new deal with the Warriors given all this."
Kuminga, 22, was once seen as a building block for Golden State's future, but now his future as a Warrior seems less and less certain every day. The Warriors could certainly use a versatile wing like Kuminga in the playoffs, especially against a team like the Houston Rockets, but his role on the team seems non-existent at this point.