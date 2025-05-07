Breaking: Steph Curry's Injury Update Before Warriors-Timberwolves Game 2
The Golden State Warriors entered Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with just one game of rest after beating the Houston Rockets in seven games in their first-round playoff series. While the Timberwolves nearly had a week off in between, a veteran Warriors team not having adequate rest seemed like an issue.
However, Golden State was able to walk away with one big win Tuesday night, beating the Timberwolves 99-88, backed by another strong performance by Buddy Hield. Unfortunately, Tuesday night wasn't all good news for the Warriors. Star guard Steph Curry exited the game early due to a hamstring injury, and the long-awaited update is now here.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Curry has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain following his test results. With that, Curry will be ruled out for Game 2 against the Timberwolves on Thursday, a move that was expected.
As added in the report by Charania, it's the first time that Curry has sustained a strained muscle injury in his career, so pinpointing an exact timeline is difficult since there's no past strained muscle injuries to base it on. However, if Golden State drops Game 2, the two-time MVP could feel pressured to return sooner.
If Curry does end up missing a week, it would sideline him from games two through four, meaning Golden State would have to win at least one of those three games to stay alive in the series. In his absence, the Warriors will lean more on Jimmy Butler and the rest of the supporting cast.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Bashes Anthony Edwards After Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1
Steve Kerr Announces Big Steph Curry Injury Update After Warriors-Wolves
Jimmy Butler Reacts to Steph Curry's Hamstring Injury After Warriors-Wolves