Steve Kerr Announces Big Steph Curry Injury Update After Warriors-Wolves
The Golden State Warriors entered their round two series against the Minnesota Timberwolves already at a disadvantage, with only a day of rest since their last game, while the Timberwolves had nearly a week of rest. However, the Warriors found a way to turn that into an advantage, looking more ready for their Game 1 contest.
Golden State took the Game 1 victory 99-88 over the Timberwolves, but they didn't leave the game with all good news. In the first half, Warriors star Steph Curry came down with a hamstring injury, which was later revealed to be a strain. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on the star guard.
Kerr revealed that the Warriors are listing Curry as day-to-day with his hamstring injury, with more information to be revealed at the MRI tomorrow. While Golden State was able to pull out the win by getting only 13 minutes from Curry, it looks as though he won't be available for their next game.
In a follow-up statement, Kerr said that he's planning on Curry not being available on Thursday, given that it's a hamstring injury. Luckily for Golden State, their Game 1 win gives them some cushion, as even though they don't wanna throw a game, Curry shouldn't play unless he's healthy.
Looking toward that's next game on Thursday, tip-off for Game 2 between the Warriors and Timberwolves is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
