Buddy Hield Gets Honest About Steph Curry's Injury After Game 3 Loss
The Golden State Warriors are feeling the effects of playing without star point guard Stephen Curry, as they dropped Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals, 102-97. The Minnesota Timberwolves are now up 2-1 in the series.
The Warriors managed to pull out a Game 1 despite losing Curry to a hamstring injury after 13 minutes of action, however, the Timberwolves have taken full control with back-to-back wins. This includes tonight's victory on the road, stealing home-court advantage back from Golden State.
Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga combined for 63 points, but it still wasn't enough to make up for Curry's absence. The two-time MVP will be reevaluated on Wednesday, but there's a chance he doesn't make it back for the series with no target date scheduled.
Warriors guard Buddy Hield talked about how difficult it is to fill the shoes of one of the greatest shooters of all time. Hield finished with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, knocking down four three-pointers in the process.
The 32-year-old had high praise for Curry, to say the least.
"Nobody able to cover Steph Curry and what he does," Hield said. "There's no pressure. If you coming in thinking you got to like fill his role, you're crazy. He's touched by an angel, he's touched by god. He's blessed."
Golden State's defense has also taken a hit, as Minnesota has full confidence on both ends of the floor. The Warriors are letting up 109.5 points per game in their two losses this series, with Timberwolves stars Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle combining for 60 points tonight.
