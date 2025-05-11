Steve Kerr Admits Harsh Truth After Warriors' Game 3 Loss to Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors suffered another tough loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, dropping Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals, 102-97. Despite a combined 63 points from Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors are now down 2-1 in the series.
The Timberwolves got high production from their stars to pull this one out. Although he struggled in the first half, Anthony Edwards finished with 36 points on 13-of-28 shooting from the field. Julius Randle impressed with a triple-double, putting up 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.
The Timberwolves are averaging 109.5 points per game after putting up just 88 in Game 1. Since Golden State lost Stephen Curry due to a hamstring injury, Minnesota has taken advantage on both sides of the floor.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted that the team isn't going to win the series with offense as Curry continues to recover. The two-time MVP carried much of the load on that side of the floor. Kerr seemed to admit a harsh truth after Game 3.
"I think we're gonna win the series with defense," Kerr said. "We're not gonna beat them in a skill game, we have to get stops to win the series. Without Steph obviously we're a totally different team."
Golden State will play one more home game before heading back to Minnesota for Game 5. Curry will be reevaluated on Wednesday, so it's up in the air whether or not he'll take the floor for the rest of the series.
