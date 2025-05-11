Jonathan Kuminga Makes NBA History in Warriors-Timberwolves Game 3
The Golden State Warriors are feeling the absence of Steph Curry. On Saturday night, the Warriors hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 3 of their second-round series, but are still playing without their two-time MVP point guard.
The Timberwolves were able to take advantage of the Curry-less Warriors for the second consecutive game, winning 102-97 in Golden State to take a 2-1 series lead.
Despite the loss, the Warriors had a couple of bright spots. Six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler led the way with 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, while young forward Jonathan Kuminga came off the bench and made a huge difference.
Kuminga dropped 30 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks on efficient 11-18 shooting from the field, 3-4 from three-point range, and 5-6 from the free-throw line. With his strong performance, Kuminga became the first player in NBA playoffs history to reach those numbers off the bench, per Stathead.
Kuminga has had a very interesting playoff run, but he came to life on Saturday night. In their first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr decided not to play Kuminga in three of their seven games, and he was absent in another due to illness.
Kuminga has now had two very strong performances in back-to-back games with Curry sidelined, dropping a combined 48 points and 11 rebounds over that span.
The Warriors desperately need Kuminga to play at this level to have a chance against Minnesota, but right now, he is proving many doubters wrong.