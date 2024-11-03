Buddy Hield Makes NBA History in Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets
Throughout this early season, Buddy Hield has been nothing short of spectacular for the Golden State Warriors. It's only been six games, but Hield has made history for the team numerous times, including tonight against the Houston Rockets.
On Saturday night against the Rockets, Buddy Hield moved up to the 20th on the NBA's all-time three-pointers list.
Buddy Hield surpassed none other than the Lakers head coach JJ Redick for position of the 20th spot. The next three names ahead of Hield are Joe Johnson, Dirk Nowitzki, and Jason Kidd. It's very likely that Buddy Hield gets as high as the 17th spot within a few short weeks.
Against the Houston Rockets tonight, Hield put up 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists on 64/60/75 shooting from the field. Hield did it all in 32 minutes off of the bench and made 6/10 three-point attempts.
Even without Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors have figured out a way to win three straight games against quality opponents; they've defeated the New Orleans Pelicans twice and also the Houston Rockets once.
The Golden State Warriors finished Saturday night with a surprising record of 5-1, which is good for the second seed in the Western Conference. If the LA Clippers can figure out a way to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, then Golden State will be tied for the first seed.
The Warriors will be facing the Washington Wizards next on Monday night.
