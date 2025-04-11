Celtics Legend Makes Bold Luka Doncic, Lakers, Warriors Prediction
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have been two of the best teams in the NBA since the trade deadline, thanks to blockbuster deals to completely shift their championship hopes.
The Lakers acquired young superstar Luka Doncic at the deadline, while the Warriors made a move for six-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, each building a star duo around LeBron James and Steph Curry, respectively.
If the NBA playoffs started today, the Warriors and Lakers would meet in the first round, potentially setting up one of the most highly anticipated first-round series in league history.
The Lakers and Warriors both have championship aspirations, and neither team likely wants to meet the other in the first round of the playoffs. Boston Celtics legend and Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce made a strong prediction that if these two teams meet in the playoffs, claiming that Luka Doncic does not want to face the Warriors.
"This is the one team that can bounce the Lakers in the first round," Pierce says about the Warriors. "I'd rather play against three All-Stars than three Hall of Famers... Whenever you've got Steph, Draymond, and Jimmy Butler in a series, you feel comfortable with that? ...I think Luka is worried about Draymond and Jimmy Butler."
Fans got a potential first-round series preview last week when the Warriors beat the Lakers in LA by seven, backed by a 37-point outing from Steph Curry. In that game, Doncic had just 19 points on 0-6 shooting from deep, but James picked up the slack with an efficient 33-point outing.
If the Warriors and Lakers meet in the first round of the playoffs, it would be one of the most watched first-round series in NBA history, but one of these championship hopefuls would be sent home far too early.