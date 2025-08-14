Celtics Star Al Horford's Presumed Role With Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors fans have been anxiously waiting to see the team make a splash during free agency, but nothing of substance has happened yet. One name that's been heavily rumored to join the team for months has been Boston Celtics big man Al Horford.
However, the biggest question when acquiring new talent is: what their role would be? According to Anthony Slater of ESPN, he sees Horford having a very big role on the team, starting alongside Draymond Green.
"Horford would slide in as the presumed starting center, lessening the regular-season load on Draymond Green, which is a priority," Slater said. "Horford's ability to pass and defend fits well into the Warriors' system. His ability to shoot from the center spot is something they've been sorely lacking."
"Horford is 39," Slater added. "He hasn't been playing both sides of back-to-backs. The Warriors can't rely on him to be an every-night 25-minute option. But the desire is to have him in the lineup when it matters and open up space for five-man combinations, which would especially benefit a downhill driver like Kuminga."
Why Hasn't Al Horford Joined the Warriors Yet?
While Al Horford seems to be inevitably linked to the Golden State Warriors, the team has not budged due to their dilemma with Jonathan Kuminga. It's an issue that the Warriors haven't admitted to themselves, but it's been widely reported across the league.
"Those around the league continue to ticket Horford to the Warriors when the free agency dust ultimately settles," Slater stated. "The Kuminga situation continues to hold up business for them, keeping Horford in a holding pattern."
The Warriors' limbo with Kuminga has likely caused a major standstill around the league. Teams like the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Sacramento Kings are all still waiting to make moves. If Kuminga finds his way to the Sacramento Kings, for instance, one could imagine that Russell Westbrook would leave the Denver Nuggets and follow him to Sacramento.
Will Al Horford Make an Impact on the Warriors?
Last season with the Boston Celtics, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 42/36/90 shooting from the field. While none of his numbers jump off the page, he'll bring the type of floor spacing that the team needs, as well as veteran leadership. A big and rightful concern, though, is that Horford just turned 39 years old.