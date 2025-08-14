Inside The Warriors

Celtics Star Al Horford's Presumed Role With Golden State Warriors

If the Golden State Warriors acquired Boston Celtics champion Al Horford, what would his role be?

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after his basket against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors fans have been anxiously waiting to see the team make a splash during free agency, but nothing of substance has happened yet. One name that's been heavily rumored to join the team for months has been Boston Celtics big man Al Horford.

However, the biggest question when acquiring new talent is: what their role would be? According to Anthony Slater of ESPN, he sees Horford having a very big role on the team, starting alongside Draymond Green.

"Horford would slide in as the presumed starting center, lessening the regular-season load on Draymond Green, which is a priority," Slater said. "Horford's ability to pass and defend fits well into the Warriors' system. His ability to shoot from the center spot is something they've been sorely lacking."

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) takes a three point shot in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"Horford is 39," Slater added. "He hasn't been playing both sides of back-to-backs. The Warriors can't rely on him to be an every-night 25-minute option. But the desire is to have him in the lineup when it matters and open up space for five-man combinations, which would especially benefit a downhill driver like Kuminga."

Why Hasn't Al Horford Joined the Warriors Yet?

Apr 20, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) shoots the ball prior to a game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

While Al Horford seems to be inevitably linked to the Golden State Warriors, the team has not budged due to their dilemma with Jonathan Kuminga. It's an issue that the Warriors haven't admitted to themselves, but it's been widely reported across the league.

"Those around the league continue to ticket Horford to the Warriors when the free agency dust ultimately settles," Slater stated. "The Kuminga situation continues to hold up business for them, keeping Horford in a holding pattern."

Apr 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Warriors' limbo with Kuminga has likely caused a major standstill around the league. Teams like the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Sacramento Kings are all still waiting to make moves. If Kuminga finds his way to the Sacramento Kings, for instance, one could imagine that Russell Westbrook would leave the Denver Nuggets and follow him to Sacramento.

Will Al Horford Make an Impact on the Warriors?

Mar 23, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) shoots a basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Last season with the Boston Celtics, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 42/36/90 shooting from the field. While none of his numbers jump off the page, he'll bring the type of floor spacing that the team needs, as well as veteran leadership. A big and rightful concern, though, is that Horford just turned 39 years old.

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

14-Year NBA Veteran covering multiple teams on Sports Illustrated. Throughout the years, Farbod has been featured on ESPN, Bleacher Report, Forbes, and various live television outlets.

