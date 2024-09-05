Charles Barkley Rips ESPN for Warriors, Lakers Takes
NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley keeps it real, even when it comes to the biggest stars. With Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors as well as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, Barkley says he knew the two teams were going to be terrible last season.
Charles Barkley joined Bill Simmons podcast where he ripped ESPN's analysts for always talking about the Warriors and Lakers when he said they "stink."
"I don't know if you were watched our show, but I went off on the news media, mainly all those clowns at the ESPN," Charles Barkley said. "I'm like, 'Every day,' for like, three months, 'Are the Lakers and the Warriors contenders?' I'm like, 'Yo man, I told y'all six months ago, the Lakers stink, the Warriors stink!' I'm like, 'Why do you guys on other networks,' Some of them are my friends. 'Why do you guys keep telling us the Lakers and Warriors are good?' The Lakers stink! The Warriors stink! Think about that. And then when they both got beat in the imaginary playoff bullshit that we made up, the play-in stuff, and the nthe lakers win one game against Denver, i was like see, now y'all did your thing on TV every day. I told yall, the Warriors stink and the Lakers stink.'"
The Warriors lost the play-in game against the Sacramento Kings and failed to qualify for the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Lakers won just one game against the Denver Nuggets and lost the series 4-1.
