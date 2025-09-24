Concern Grows Over Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors Stalemate After New Report
With less than a week until Media Day, contract negotiations between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors have yet to reach a resolution.
"The player option still remains critical in these conversations," ESPN's Shams Charania reported of the stalemate on Wednesday.
Per previous reports, Golden State has already offered Kuminga two contract options beyond his current qualifying offer. One is worth $75 million over three seasons and the other $45 million over two — both include team options instead of player options.
In addition to an increased role, Kuminga also wants control.
Latest on Kuminga, Warriors
Last year, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across 47 games for the Warriors. He shot 45.4 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from 3, yet a decreased role upon the arrival of Jimmy Butler III explains Kuminga's frustrations.
With Butler, Steph Curry and Draymond Green set to headline the Warriors' roster as they once again search for a playoff berth, the 6-foot-7 guard is already eyeing greener pastures. Yet his teammates remain confident in both him and a completed deal.
"Negotiations are rarely easy," Green wrote on Threads in response to a fan last week, "but they usually get done in the end."
“That’s tough for any player, let alone a young guy who’s trying to figure it out in the league. So I commend him on just staying ready,” Curry added. “That’s not easy to do, not knowing if your number’s gonna be called, and then go out there and perform.”
Butler is currently hosting an independent team minicamp in San Diego. Of players expected to be on the Warriors' roster at the beginning of the regular season, Kuminga is the only absentee.
"He is not appearing at this team function," Charania said.
Kuminga's pride is what looms over ongoing negotiations, which hit a head in mid-August during an in-person meeting between the forward, his agent, Warriors owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy.
"Do you even want me here?" Kuminga asked the Warriors' brass, per a report by ESPN. Golden State had the same question for Kuminga. A month later — with only two weeks remaining until training camp — the question still hangs over negotiations.
A resolution to the ongoing feud may not soon materialize, but there will be a decision made in the coming days with one week remaining on Kuminga's qualifying offer.