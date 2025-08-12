Concerning Update on Jonathan Kuminga's Negotiations With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors' offseason has been viewed as a disaster by many, and for that reason being the situation with Jonathan Kuminga. Due to the ongoing negotiations, the Warriors have had to put free agency signings on hold, with the expectation that players such as Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton will join the team once Kuminga's situation is resolved.
Kuminga isn't alone in this restricted free agency battle, with Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes, and Cam Thomas all trying to fight for the contract they feel they deserve. However, this all could've been avoided for Golden State, starting back to last offseason.
How Golden State Found Themselves In This Situation
Heading into this past season, the Warriors had the opportunity to ink Kuminga to an extension and avoid restricted free agency altogether. That's what the Warriors did with Moses Moody, their other 2021 draft selection, signing him to a three-year, $37.5 million deal. Instead, the two sides let it play out, and now it's only gotten messier.
Kuminga's 2024-25 season started off in a way that appeared Golden State would happily pay him in that $25 million or more range annually, until a 31-game absence and the acquisition of Jimmy Butler altered his situation. Now, as the two sides work back and forth on a deal, a new report reveals the concerning truth about the negotiation.
According to the San Francisco Standard's Danny Emerman, "The Warriors and Kuminga’s camp haven’t had contact for a couple of weeks..."
Based on the reports that have been put out there, the Warriors presented a two-year, $45 million contract to Kuminga and his camp, while Kuminga's agent presented the Warriors a three-year, $82 million contract. A difference of just under $5 million annually, the lack of communication between the Warriors and Kuminga's camp is concerning.
As was recently reported by ESPN's Anthony Slater, Kuminga could opt to sign the qualifying offer with Golden State if he isn't in favor of the Warriors' contract offer. In doing so, he'd hold the ability to veto any trade, and at a $7.9 million salary, the Warriors would be limited in what they could trade him for.
However, there is a deadline for all of this to get done, as qualifying offers expire on October 1st. Given the NBA season starts in October, it's likely Kuminga and his camp want to come to a decision before the deadline to allow him to focus on the upcoming year.
