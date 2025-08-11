Warriors Dealing With Al Horford Dilemma Amid Potential Retirement
The Golden State Warriors' pursuit of a solidified center to supplement Draymond Green started at the end of the 2025 playoff run.
Steve Kerr told reporters after their season ended at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, “I don't want to start next season with Draymond as our starting center. I think it's doable for the last 30 games like we did this year, but you see the toll it takes on him.”
The Warriors went up against a Timberwolves team that had size, length, and physicality, which they could not match with their roster, especially without Steph Curry for essentially the entire series.
What is the hold up?
It has been widely reported that the ongoing back-and-forth battle between Golden State and their restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga is preventing them from signing some crucial free agents, including Al Horford and DeAnthony Melton.
While the rest of the Western Conference has loaded up, with multiple teams adding significant pieces to bolster their chances of dethroning the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Warriors have sat on their hands.
Is Al Horford still an option?
Al Horford remains a highly productive player even in the later stages of his career, successfully transforming into one of the most valuable stretch bigs in the NBA. His recent tenure with the Celtics, highlighted by winning the NBA title in 2024, demonstrated that he can still compete with some of the best centers in the league.
Horford averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in 60 games played in the 2024-2025 season, and shot 36.3 percent from three in the regular season and 40.0 percent from three in the postseason.
That type of value would be incredibly beneficial for a Warriors team that lacks size and the ability to stretch the floor with their center rotation.
When will the Horford situation be resolved?
A new update from Anthony Slater of ESPN revealed that many around the NBA believe that Horford is almost a shoo-in to go to Golden State.
“Horford is comfortable waiting,” Slater began. “Retirement remains on the table, sources said, though the Warriors appear to be operating as if he is a firm part of their plan next season.”
“Those around the league continue to ticket Horford to the Warriors when the free agency dust ultimately settles. The Kuminga situation continues to hold up business for them, keeping Horford in a holding pattern,” Slater wrote.
