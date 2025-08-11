Pressure Builds for Warriors After Latest Jonathan Kuminga Contract Desires
The Golden State Warriors have been seen as offseason winners in the recent past. Famously, in 2016, the Warriors shocked the sports world when they agreed to a deal with Oklahoma City Thunder star and former MVP Kevin Durant, forming perhaps the greatest "superteam" in NBA history. In addition, they also signed DeMarcus Cousins in 2018.
However, the Warriors might be viewed as the biggest losers of the 2025 NBA offseason, and the reason is quite obvious: Jonathan Kuminga. It all started after the Warriors signed fellow 2021 draftee Moses Moody to an extension before this past season, meaning Kuminga would have the 2024-25 season to prove what he deserved in his next contract.
Kuminga would go on to have an up-and-down 2024-25 campaign, highlighted by a 13-game stretch where he averaged 21.1 points, and marked by lows including a 31-game injury absence and several DNPs during the playoffs. Based on the reporting, it appears as though Golden State wants Kuminga back as a trade target, but the 22-year-old forward might take another option.
According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, "Kuminga has indicated to those close to him that the $7.9 million qualifying offer is more appealing to him than the Warriors' current pitch (two-year, $45 million)."
What Does This Mean For Golden State?
To put it simply, Kuminga accepting the qualifying offer from Golden State would be the worst-case scenario for the Warriors front office. First, Kuminga would sign for one year, $7.9 million, and would have the ability to veto any trade during the season. Not only would that be an issue for Golden State in making deals, but a $7.9 million salary would be hard to move.
Looking around the league, for reference, players that fall within that $7.9 million salary range include Payton Pritchard, Ayo Dosunmu, and Max Christie. While all are fine rotation players, none of those players would be game-changing pieces to the roster, which appears to be what this front office is looking for in exchange for the 22-year-old forward.
Therefore, Golden State's hand is forced in this situation. If the Warriors don't up their offer, Kuminga will essentially be able to control his destiny and could end up leaving for nothing as an unrestricted free agent in 2026. If Golden State can find a way to strike a multi-year deal with Kuminga in the $25 million range, it would give them more flexibility to trade him once his restriction lifts.
Related Articles
Warriors Dealing With Al Horford Dilemma Amid Potential Retirement
Steph Curry, Draymond Green React to Jimmy Butler’s Recent Post
Steph Curry's Brother-In-Law Discloses Untold NBA Story to Cameron Brink