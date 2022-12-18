Damian Lillard: Steph Curry is 'Obviously' Greatest Shooter Ever

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard recently eclipsed 18,000 career points in his team's latest win, and also moved into sole possessions of 8th place on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list. With his 2,222nd career triple, Lillard passed Jamal Crawford for 8th place on that list, doing so in 598 less games.

After the game Lillard said, "I always see stuff on social media where they talk about the greatest shooters of all-time and they always act like it’s just crazy for people to mention me. I think for how many threes I’ve made, for how consistent I make them, the level of difficulty that I shoot threes with over years and years and years, I just think it’s kind of crazy people don’t mention me in those discussions."

While Lillard believes he belongs in that discussion with some of the greatest to ever shoot it, he knows Steph Curry is alone atop that list.

"Obviously I think Steph is the greatest ever," Lillard said. "But I think after him, I don’t see why I’m not clear-cut in that discussion, not just by makes, but how I shoot it, how I make tough ones all the time, how easy I shoot the ball. I’m looking forward to keep climbing that list so once I get up there in that top two, top three, I’m curious to see what people will say about me as a shooter at that point."

