Dell Curry Reveals How Long Steph Curry Can Dominate

Father time comes for everybody, but Steph Curry has been able to delay the process. Having turned 34-years-old in March, Steph proceeded to have the most dominant playoff run of his career, capturing his first Finals MVP award. Seemingly getting better with age, Steph has caused people to wonder when he might start slowing down.

During a recent appearance on the "Dubs Talk" podcast, Steph's dad Dell Curry predicted at least four more years of dominance for his son. Having played until he was 38-years-old, Dell Curry believes Steph can exceed that.

"Yeah, absolutely," Dell answered when asked if Steph can play beyond the age of 38. "Watching him play at 34, he can stay at this level. I think if he can be productive on the floor, he might not score 30 [points] a game, but you're gonna have to guard him. That's important to have on your team, someone that you have to guard... He still has the drive, he wants to win more. He's hungry to win more. He has a four-year deal coming up, he can easily play at this level throughout that contract."

Steph's shooting ability will allow his game to age gracefully, but his elite conditioning could delay the aging process even longer. According to his dad, he has at least four more years of dominance left.

