Skip to main content
Dell Curry Reveals How Long Steph Curry Can Dominate

Getty Images

Dell Curry Reveals How Long Steph Curry Can Dominate

Steph's dad knows he has several more years of dominance left
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Father time comes for everybody, but Steph Curry has been able to delay the process. Having turned 34-years-old in March, Steph proceeded to have the most dominant playoff run of his career, capturing his first Finals MVP award. Seemingly getting better with age, Steph has caused people to wonder when he might start slowing down.

During a recent appearance on the "Dubs Talk" podcast, Steph's dad Dell Curry predicted at least four more years of dominance for his son. Having played until he was 38-years-old, Dell Curry believes Steph can exceed that.

"Yeah, absolutely," Dell answered when asked if Steph can play beyond the age of 38. "Watching him play at 34, he can stay at this level. I think if he can be productive on the floor, he might not score 30 [points] a game, but you're gonna have to guard him. That's important to have on your team, someone that you have to guard... He still has the drive, he wants to win more. He's hungry to win more. He has a four-year deal coming up, he can easily play at this level throughout that contract."

Steph's shooting ability will allow his game to age gracefully, but his elite conditioning could delay the aging process even longer. According to his dad, he has at least four more years of dominance left.

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Seth Curry Reveals Why He Doesn't Prefer to Join Steph Curry

steph-curry-dell-curry-GettyImages-1237235240
News

Dell Curry Reveals How Long Steph Curry Can Dominate

By Joey Linn12 seconds ago
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) reacts to a fan during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

JaMychal Green Knows His Role In Golden State

By C.J. Peterson42 minutes ago
USATSI_16113582_168390270_lowres
News

Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto

By Farbod Esnaashari4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 1.48.29 PM
News

JaMychal Green Reveals Why He Joined Warriors

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
2015-0617-bill-russell-stephen-curryjpg
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Bill Russell's Passing

By Joey LinnJul 31, 2022 5:54 PM EDT
USATSI_9080712_168390270_lowres
News

Lou Williams Tells Epic Story of Kobe Bryant Shutting Down Steph Curry

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 30, 2022 11:36 PM EDT
Steph-Curry-Klay-Thompson-USA_1
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post

By Joey LinnJul 30, 2022 8:33 PM EDT
1411305588.0
News

Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Failed First Pitch

By Joey LinnJul 29, 2022 9:48 PM EDT
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TNT analyst Charles Barkley during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show before game five of the 2022 western conference finals outside of Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Charles Barkley Thinks Bob Myers is the 'Second-Best Thing' to Happen to Golden State

By C.J. PetersonJul 29, 2022 8:12 PM EDT