Devin Booker Credits Golden State Warriors for Damion Lee's Culture

In a game that the Phoenix Suns really wanted to win for revenge, Damion Lee of all people ended up being the hero that they needed. Lee hit an incredibly clutch game-winner for the Suns, to give them a much-needed victory against the Dallas Mavericks team that embarrassed them in the playoffs. Suns' All-Star Devin Booker gave praise to the Golden State Warriors for that moment.

"It was unbelievable," Booker said. "But I knew it was coming. He knows how to play the game the right way. Big ups to Golden State – they have that culture and instilled that (in him)."

The 2021-22 Golden State Warriors were an incredibly special team from top to bottom. No one expected them to win the NBA Championship when the season started, and they earned the respect of analysts through sheer play. Once the playoffs began, the team just found so many ways to clutch out victories. Time after time, it seemed like the Warriors were about to lose games, but then they showed immense poise and confidence. That poise and confidence is the culture that Devin Booker is talking about, and that's why Damion Lee wasn't afraid of the big moment.

Both the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns started out their seasons with victories that put them on the right track. It'll be interesting to see when these two teams finally meet again, in a match that should have been during the Western Conference Finals last season.

