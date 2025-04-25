Dillon Brooks Calls Out 'Dirty' Golden State Warriors Star
It's no secret that the playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets is the most physical one in the NBA today. However, with that physicality comes the risk of increased injury.
Unfortunately for the Golden State Warriors, that's exactly what happened in Game 2 as Jimmy Butler was accidentally pushed in the sky, leading to a hard fall that caused him to exit the game.
The sequence of events leading to the injury was a bit scattered. It looked like Draymond Green either pushed Amen Thompson or Thompson slipped while fighting through a screen, and then hurt Butler.
Thompson's teammate, Dillon Brooks, believes that Draymond Green is the dirty player in the situation.
"I think the dirty player is Draymond, giving Amen a little push," Brooks said. "As regular basketball players do, Jimmy was flying in the air for a rebound, and you know stuff happens. Amen is not a dirty player, he has no anything to do with being a dirty player, we're not worried about that. We're on to the next game. We hope Jimmy can get better."
Without Butler, it's going to be incredibly hard for the Golden State Warriors to defeat the Houston Rockets in the playoffs. It's already been shown that the Warriors are a significantly worse team when missing Butler, and as of right now, he's listed a questionable for Game 3 on Friday.
