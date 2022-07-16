Donte DiVincenzo Reveals Why He Chose Warriors

Skip to main content
Stacy Revere | Credit: Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have established an attractive culture for free agents

With Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II both leaving in free agency, the Golden State Warriors had some vacancies to fill in the rotation. The team made a solid move to acquire versatile guard Donte DiVincenzo, signing the 2021 NBA champion to two-year / $9.3M contract. When asked recently why he joined the Warriors, DiVincenzo cited the team's culture as his deciding factor.

"It came down to culture and environment for me," DiVincenzo said when asked why he chose Golden State. "When I think long-term of my career, I want to be in this league for a very long time, and you just see what the Warriors have done with certain guys who have come in - you look at Otto last year, you look at GP2, they've done amazing jobs of developing those guys."

DiVincenzo was also heavily pursued by Draymond Green and Steph Curry, with Draymond stating on a recent edition of The Draymond Green Show that "Steph and I definitely put the full-court press on Donte, and understanding how important that addition is. With losing [Gary Payton II], you add another wing who can defend."

On what DiVincenzo provides, Draymond said, "Donte can shoot the ball. I think he's going to get more open shots with us than he's ever gotten, and that’ll be absolutely incredible. I think he’ll have an opportunity to show his athletic ability. I think this will be very good for Donte, and I think this will be really good for the Warriors, so I’m absolutely happy about that signing."

Between the team's established culture and veteran leadership, the decision to join Golden State was an easy one for Donte DiVincenzo.

