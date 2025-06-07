Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Admits Blockbuster Kevin Durant, Warriors Trade Almost Happened

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green revealed that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was nearly traded to his former team

Logan Struck

Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Ahead of February's NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors were expected to shake things up, as they were struggling and on the brink of missing the postseason entirely. Of course, the Warriors ultimately traded for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, which proved to be a great move, but was he their first option?

The Warriors were heavily rumored to be involved in Kevin Durant trade talks, as the Phoenix Suns reportedly put him on the trade block ahead of the deadline. However, a blockbuster trade that would have sent Durant to Golden State might have been much closer to happening than anyone thought.

Feb 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) talk during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Warriors star Draymond Green appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday and admitted that Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob told him that a Durant trade was about to happen ahead of February's deadline.

"I was Joe [Lacob], and Joe gets excited, and that's my guy... Joe goes, 'Draymond, I think we're gonna get Kevin Durant, like it's right there at the finish line. It's happening, we're getting Kevin Durant back.' I'm like, 'Oh man, here we go, let's go.' ...He comes running back to me two minutes later, 'Draymond, Draymond, I wasn't supposed to say anything, don't say nothing to nobody,'" Green said.

Green admits that the trade nearly went through, but just minutes later, everyone found out about the blockbuster Luka Doncic to Los Angeles Lakers deal. Of course, the Durant trade fell through, but Green's story reveals that Durant and Doncic were both nearly traded to California on the same night.

