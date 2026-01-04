Takeaways from Warriors' Win Over Jazz: Curry Bails Out Green

The Golden State Warriors (19-17) overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat the Utah Jazz (12-22) 123-114 on Saturday at Chase Center.

Lauri Markkanen had a game-high 35 points, while Stephen Curry had a team-high 31 points.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday's game.

Curry Bails Out Green

Draymond Green got ejected in the second quarter during a sequence in which he got two technical fouls. After the Jazz made both technical free throws, they led by 12, and they eventually led by seven at halftime.

That's when Curry took over.

He had 20 third-quarter points, turning the seven-point deficit into a four-point lead entering the fourth quarter that the Warriors never relinquished.

It was Curry's 45th 20-point quarter, extending an NBA record since 2000.

In fairness to Green, he was right that the Jazz should have been called for three seconds in the key and he didn't do nearly enough complaining to be given two techs.

Still, once he gets one, he needs to be smarter and make sure he stays in the game.

Green finished the game a minus-15, yet Curry made sure the story would be a comeback win with his monster third quarter.

Post Has His Best Game in Weeks

In his last eight games entering Saturday, Quinten Post was shooting 25.6 percent from three. Not surprisingly, Steve Kerr was giving him less playing time, as he had under 20 minutes played in four of his last five games.

He was at his best against the Jazz, totaling 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 3-of-6 from three, five rebounds and two assists. He was a plus-14.

He also played great defense in the second after the Warriors gave up 38 points in the paint in the first half.

The Warriors need him to use this game as a jumping-off point for better offense in January.

TJD Continuing to Make Argument for Contract Guarantee

Trayce Jackson-Davis has often been the odd man out in the Warriors' center rotation this season.

He's been held out entirely of 11 games, and he's played under seven minutes in eight more.

The Warriors have until Jan. 10 to decide whether they will guarantee the rest of his contract this season.

Releasing him would give the Warriors an extra roster spot that they could use to either make a trade that lands them one extra player or give Pat Spencer a standard contract.

But right now he's too valuable to release.

Jackson-Davis had nine points and six rebounds in 17 minutes. He replaced Green in the closing lineup, and overall he finished a plus-10.

Expect the Warriors to guarantee his contract. With Al Horford's bout with sciatica fresh in their minds, Kerr and the coaching staff should be demanding that they keep him on the roster.