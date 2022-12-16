Draymond Green Admits Steph Curry Carried Him in Finals vs. Boston Celtics

Steph Curry's performance in the 2022 NBA Finals is one of the greatest in league history. The Golden State Warriors were up against a Boston Celtics team that many labeled a bad matchup for the Warriors, but Curry took his game to a new level.

Warriors forward Draymond Green was not playing well during that series, and he recently admitted that Celtics fans got in his head. The Boston crowd was chanting vulgar language at Green each home game, and it affected his play.

During a recent Uninterrupted segment, Green not only admitted that Boston fans had him rattled, but he thanked Steph Curry for carrying him to another championship.

"I've been booed damn near in every arena in the NBA, that was a different thing," Green said. "So going into Game 4 down 2-1, I'm just like, 'I just need to come in here and stabilize myself.' Shoutout to the GOAT Stephen Curry, because in Game 4 I still wasn't myself, but I rallied enough to be better, and then he carried me."

Knowing he was not playing well, and was on the hook for a lot of criticism, Green believes Curry's performance saved him from getting "murdered" by the fanbase, media, and NBA world.

"[Steph's] performance was all so I didn't get murdered," Green said. "If we would have lost, I would have gotten murdered."

