Draymond Green Announces March 14 Return Date

After rumors and reports were flying about Draymond Green's return, Green decided to take it into his own hands.

Draymond Green announced on his podcast that he is targeting a return date of March 14.

"By the way, I am projecting or targeting my return next Monday, the 14th, versus the Wizards," Green said. "That is the date I am targeting. I'm excited as hell. It's been two and a half months, almost. Almost two and a half by the time I play. I've never missed that much time during season. I once had an ankle injury that kept me out for a very long time in high school, but it was the offseason. This is something different for me. I am extremely excited to get back out there with my guys to try to help right the ship."

The Golden State Warriors desperately need Draymond Green back, and all the help they can get. The team has been free-falling tremendously since his absence, especially recently. They've lost 8 out of the last 10 games, and are starting to get dangerously close to falling into the fourth seed.

Up next for the Warriors is the LA Clippers, a team that's been playing very well as of late, but recently had a massive dude against the New York Knicks. Both teams desperately need a win, with the Warriors needing it a little bit more.

