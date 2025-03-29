Draymond Green Calls Out Stephen A. Smith Over LeBron James
This week, LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith dominated the NBA news cycle with their ongoing feud that seems to never end.
As the feud continues to grow, so does other players' involvement. If there's one player who's going to jump in and defend LeBron, it's Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
During the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green called out Smith for saying that he would have punched LeBron. Somehow, Green related it to himself.
"I'm kinda sick of seeing it," Green said. "I was a little baffled by Stephen A. saying that he would have swung on LeBron after he just kind of questioned me saying it. When you talk like that where I’m from you get hands put on you. Trying to use my basketball career and things that have happened on the basketball court to try to use it against me for my next career. I saw him doing that."
The biggest take Green seems to have from the feud is the fact that Smith is a major hypocrite in terms of the things he says. However, that honestly shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.
"And then to come out and do the very thing that you tried to use against me I thought was a little petty, but contradictory to what you just did," Green said. "What I’m saying like yo you’ve had moments before you need to not say nothing about hands but then you know you start talking about swinging on someone."
While Green has some truth in what he's saying about Smith, he's still somehow avoiding taking accountability for his own actions. Draymond Green has the reputation he has for a reason, but for some reason, he just refuses to see why. Now, he seems to be avoiding it again through the actions of Stephen A. Smith.
This is the same player who just mocked Karl-Anthony Towns a little over a week ago and didn't apologize or take accountability for it when asked about it after facing the Knicks.