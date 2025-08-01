Draymond Green Comes To Warriors GM's Defense Amid Quiet Offseason
The Golden State Warriors have had an interesting offseason, but also one that has been largely uneventful. With training camp inching closer by the day, time is ticking for the organization to make a move this summer.
The Warriors saw a lot of improvement after acquiring Jimmy Butler back in February. They finished the regular season 23-8, while also making it out of the first round against the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets. Unfortunately, in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a Stephen Curry hamstring injury would keep them from advancing.
Coming into the offseason, there were many questions surrounding Golden State. How would the team take advantage of this new duo between Curry and Butler? Will the Warriors keep Jonathan Kuminga amid restricted free agency? With July practically over, neither of those has been answered. In fact, they're the only team not to add players this summer outside of the NBA Draft.
Because of this silence on the Warriors' front, many have begun to question the decision-making of general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., now in his third offseason in the position. A 15-year NBA veteran who spent his first four and a half seasons in Golden State, Dunleavy had big shoes to fill after taking over for Bob Myers. Unfortunately, he hasn't seen immediate success, especially not this summer.
While there is plenty of criticism surrounding Dunleavy, Warriors star Draymond Green came to his defense on social media. When a fan asked Green about the GM's job this summer, the former All-Star came to his defense, acknowledging everything that comes with the position.
"He’s been amazing," Green replied. "The job is so much bigger than you all see."
The former Defensive Player of the Year spent two seasons in Golden State before winning his first championship in 2015. Green was just a mere piece of the puzzle in the Warriors' dynasty, and he understands that building the right team takes time, and circumstances that fans might not know about could keep the timeline from speeding up.
What's Next For Golden State?
For now, Golden State will remain without any new pieces, continuing to figure out the Kuminga situation amid restricted free agency. While multiple teams have shown interest in a sign-and-trade, the Warriors haven't budged on an offer and have yet to give the 2021 draftee his desired money.
Remaining silent could end up being a major blow to the Warriors' title chances next year. With a crowded Western Conference only getting better, Dunleavy's silence could put this season in jeopardy.
