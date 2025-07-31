Warriors Get Unfortunate Reality Check on Acquiring 2x NBA All-Star
The Golden State Warriors have yet to make a move this offseason as they wait to resolve the restricted free agency of Jonathan Kuminga, a saga that is starting to feel endless. They made a few draft-night trades to maneuver around the board in the second round, but have otherwise been dormant all offseason.
Golden State was rumored to be interested in a few different options this offseason, whether via trade or free agency. One of them was Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, but things appear to have changed there.
KC Johnson provided an update on the Vucevic situation on a recent episode of the "Fastbreak" for Chicago Sports Network, as rumors have started to circulate that the 35-year-old center could be coming to a buyout with the Bulls.
Johnson expects Vucevic to be with the Bulls when they start training camp, as Chicago wants to get some kind of asset for Vucevic. He's entering the last year of his deal at $20 million, a tradeable number, even in this era of roster building with the tax aprons. In fact, Johnson revealed that the Bulls once held trade discussions with the Golden State Warriors about Vucevic, but those seem to have dissipated.
"It’s already well documented that the Bulls shopped him at the February 2025 trade deadline," Johnson reported. "They couldn’t find common ground with any team. I was told the most substantive talks were with the Warriors regarding Vucevic, but that interest has cooled — at least as of this taping."
Although Vucevic may not have much interest around the NBA now, that could change as the season gets underway and teams find warts on their rosters.
Warriors Free Agency Options With Vucevic Off the Board
Since Vucevic is no longer an option, at least at this point in time, where will the Warriors turn? They've been connected with Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton for what feels like a month, and Horford can provide a lot of the same things Vucevic would to Golden State.
Both can space the floor, something the Warriors rely on, and are decent passers. Horford is the smarter defender, but both are veteran players near the end of their careers.
Everything will depend on the Kuminga situation. If they can get a decent big in a sign-and-trade, maybe they pivot away from the Horford move. But the market seems nonexistent for Kuminga right now, who is seeking a large contract, one that no team has been willing to give him thus far.