Draymond Green Reacts to Major LeBron James, Nikola Jokic News
The NBA offseason has provided plenty of headlines and speculation about the future of the league's biggest stars. Amid free agency and trade rumors, a lot of news has been drawn toward one of the game's all-time greats: LeBron James.
There has been a lot of speculation regarding James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Amid the team acquiring a new face of the franchise in Luka Doncic, plus his contract expiring in 2026, rumblings of a new team or even retirement have come up.
The chatter got even louder when a photo of James, Maverick Carter, and Misko Raznatovic, Nikola Jokic's agent, surfaced on social media. Many were quick to speculate that James could join Jokic on the Denver Nuggets, but it all got put to bed when the truth came out.
Eventually, reports confirmed that the meeting between the three was to discuss Carter's global basketball league, which is set to launch in 2026. There are many details that have been released about the league, including the freedom for players to have ownership in teams.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, known to be a friend and supporter of James, reacted on social media to the news. The four-time champion took to Threads to respond to the news regarding Carter's $5 billion league.
"👀," Green replied.
What Could An International League Look Like?
The new league could bring a new set of eyes to basketball outside of the United States. The league would feature six men's and six women's teams, competing on tours like F1 or the new LIV Golf league.
NBA players would not get to own teams, but seeing as how players of the new league could have ownership, it could pose a threat to America's top basketball association. Stars like Stephen Curry have been open about wanting equity in their teams.
Perhaps down the line, this could affect players in the NBA. James, Green, and other stars of the 2010s are nearing retirement, and perhaps this could be a new business (and playing) venture once the NBA is all said and done for them.
Time will tell how this league will come to fruition and if it has any effect on where the world's best basketball players are located. Green appears to be a supporter of James and Carter's new business project, providing global competition for a sport that, for North America, has separated itself from the rest of the world.
