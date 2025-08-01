Warriors Facing Pressure as New Trade Report Exposes Stinginess
Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency has now stretched on for over a month. Kuminga is searching for a high-priced, long-term deal, while the Golden State Warriors seem more interested in a shorter deal that wouldn't tie them down long-term if he doesn't develop.
That has resulted in a stalemate, and neither side has budged much. Golden State initially offered a two-year, $40 million deal and has since upped that to $45 million, but that still isn't nearly the deal that Kuminga is searching for.
That leaves the likeliest option for Kuminga as either a sign-and-trade, or him accepting his qualifying offer, playing out the 2025-26 season, then going into unrestricted free agency next season.
There have been some rumors of a few teams being interested in a potential sign-and-trade for Kuminga, most notably, the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. If the Warriors are going to make a trade, they are searching for a young player and a first-round pick for Kuminga, which seems like a high asking price.
ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania recently revealed that the Sacramento Kings offered a conditional first-round pick in their trade offer for Kuminga, but the Warriors want an unprotected pick. Reports have also indicated that the Warriors would have no desire to take back a player like DeMar DeRozan, as well.
NBC Sports California reported that Charania's report was an improvement over the Kings' first offer, which included Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and two second-round picks. Saric is a former Warrior, but he was unplayable for the Denver Nuggets last season, so it's understandable why the Warriors aren't interested in him.
What Would it Take for the Warriors to Trade Jonathan Kuminga?
For whatever reason, despite saying they want a young player in return for Kuminga, they haven't shown any interest in Devin Carter from the Kings, who was a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. If the Kings increased their offer with a better pick, would that make the Warriors change their mind? Or do they need a different player other than Dario Saric?
The offer from the Phoenix Suns wasn't any better, as they don't have much draft capital to offer. According to Marc J. Spears, the Suns offered Nic Richards, Royce O'Neale, and four second-round picks, while being willing to hand Kuminga a four-year, $90 million deal.
Kuminga accepting the qualifying offer may just be the only option left on the table for his demands, as more teams have spending room next offseason.
Related Articles
Elite Defender Kept Out of Warriors-Suns Jonathan Kuminga Trade Talks
Golden State Warriors Not Interested in Trade for Six-Time NBA All-Star
Jonathan Kuminga's Preferred Trade Destination From Warriors: Report