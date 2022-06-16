Draymond Green: LeBron James is 'Arguably The Smartest' Player Ever

On the verge of his 4th NBA Championship, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green knows what it's like to compete on this stage. For each of his three rings, Green had to face off with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the Warriors beating LeBron in 2015, 2017, and 2018, and LeBron grabbing a win in 2016, few rivalries matched the consistency of Golden State vs. Cleveland during that stretch of time. Now facing a different opponent in the Boston Celtics, Draymond was asked about the difference between this matchup and LeBron's Cavaliers.

"It doesn't compare to mentally playing against LeBron James, who I think is arguably the smartest guy to ever play this game," Draymond said. "Not one of, he's arguably the smartest guy to step foot on a basketball court. So, to say it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron and it's a lie to you."

On the unique challenges Boston does present, Draymond said, "It is a challenge mentally because these guys are super athletic, they are super young and fast and strong... then obviously they're super talented. When you're facing that, you have to try to outthink a guy. If a guy is faster than me, how can I beat him to a spot? I have to anticipate him, I have to think, I have to try to understand what he's trying to get to. So, I think that's been huge in this series from a mental standpoint and just trying to understand and be a step ahead of them."

While Draymond knows how tough these Boston Celtics are, the challenges they present do not compare to LeBron James in his eyes.

