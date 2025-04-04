Draymond Green Makes LeBron James Statement Before Lakers-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are traveling to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night for one of the most highly anticipated matchups in the NBA this season.
Many fans are looking forward to a matchup between Steph Curry and LeBron James, who have as much of a history as any other superstars in the league. James has played against Curry and the Warriors in four NBA Finals, and every meeting since then has felt like a huge rivalry.
With just seven games left in the 2024-25 regular season and significant playoff implications on the line, Thursday's matchup should be just as exciting.
Ahead of Thursday night's matchup, Warriors star Draymond Green talked about how great their matchups are with Lakers star LeBron James and how they do not care who they will face in the playoffs.
"Anytime we face LeBron [James], it's always cinematic...That's always fun," Green said. "All the teams in the Western Conference are good, so it really doesn't matter to me (who we face in the playoffs). When we're healthy, I like our chances against anyone."
James and the Warriors have always had good battles over the years, but he, Curry, and Green are at the point in their careers where they only have respect for each other, making it less of a rivalry.
With all three stars aging, there will not be many more high-level matchups between them, making Thursday night one to savor for any fan.
The Warriors and Lakers are facing off in Los Angeles at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.