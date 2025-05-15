Draymond Green Makes NBA History in Warriors-Wolves Game 5
With their backs against the wall, the Golden State Warriors traveled to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Wednesday night in an attempt to avoid elimination. With Steph Curry sidelined, the Warriors have lost three consecutive games to dig themselves a 3-1 series hole, and now they are just 24 minutes away from their season being over.
The Warriors struggled in the first half of Wednesday's Game 5, taking a 62-47 deficit after two periods. Golden State has desperately needed their guys to step up in Curry's absence, but have not gotten much luck.
The Warriors continue to get help from Jonathan Kuminga, who led the team with 11 points off the bench on 5-10 shooting from the field. To help lead the starting unit, however, was four-time All-Star Draymond Green, who finished the half with nine points, five rebounds, and 3 assists on 4-8 shooting from the field and 1-4 from beyond the arc.
With his nine first-half points, Draymond Green passed Walt Frazier and Gus Williams to move into 71st place on the NBA all-time playoff scoring list with 1,933 points and counting.
With Curry sidelined, the Warriors have turned to their veterans like Green and Jimmy Butler to take charge, but they have still had a hard time getting the job done. Of course, the Timberwolves are a very talented team, but Green and Butler should be good enough to give the Warriors a chance.
Green continues to climb up the all-time leaderboards, but he is still not enough to take down the Timberwolves.