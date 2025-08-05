Draymond Green Makes Strong Four-Word Caitlin Clark Statement
The WNBA is a growing league, but many people credit their recent success to just one player: Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever drafted Clark first overall in 2024 after the star guard was a four-time All-American at Iowa, and now she has completely taken over the WNBA.
Clark took home the WNBA Rookie of the Year last season and continues to be the most popular player in the league during her sophomore campaign. While she has been in a slump and dealing with some injury concerns, she continues to be one of the best players in the WNBA, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
Despite not being the clear-cut best player in the WNBA, she is undoubtedly the face of the league. Golden State Warriors star forward and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green was recently asked who he thinks the face of the WNBA is.
"Caitlin Clark. No question," Green posted on Threads (@money23green).
Green knows a thing or two about basketball superstars, as he has played alongside Steph Curry for his entire NBA career, who has undoubtedly been the "face of the league" at times alongside LeBron James.
When it comes to global popularity, Clark is on a completely different level than any other WNBA star and has become more of an icon than many top athletes around the world. It is certainly hard to argue against Clark for "face of the league" talks in the WNBA.
Clark has talked about the influence of Green's teammate, Steph Curry, before.
"I grew up watching Steph," Clark said in June. "To me, he's one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But I was also a kid who grew up getting to watch him. I think he's really changed the way basketball is being played. Maybe at times, me and him both, kids shouldn't just go chuck up a bunch of threes, but that's what makes the game so exciting and what he's been able to do throughout his career, he's really changed basketball."
Of course, Clark and Curry have a similar on-court style as flashy players who love to shoot it from deep, but their off-court influence has been eerily similar as well. Clark is influencing an entire generation of young basketball players, just as Curry did, and it is incredible for the sport. While she might not be the best player in the WNBA, she is undoubtedly the face of the league.