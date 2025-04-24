Draymond Green Makes Warriors History in Game 2 vs Rockets
The Golden State Warriors have built a successful NBA dynasty over the past decade, building around a trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, as the three have cemented themselves as some of the best players in franchise history and bonafide Hall of Famers.
Of course, Steph Curry has been the star of the show as a two-time NBA MVP, but Draymond Green has flown under the radar as one of the most impactful champions in recent history.
The trio has won four NBA titles together, but Green now has a new feat to hang over the others' heads.
The Warriors are facing the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. After taking a 1-0 series lead with a road win on Sunday, the Warriors are looking to go up 2-0 before they even leave Houston.
In Wednesday's Game 2, Draymond Green passed Klay Thompson for the most playoff appearances in Warriors history with 159.
Green, 35, is on his tenth playoff appearance, all with the Warriors. Golden State took a chance on Green with the 35th pick in the 2012 draft, certainly not knowing that he would be the key to four championships. Now, Green has officially cemented himself as Golden State's postseason leader, and passing former teammate Klay Thompson to do so is certainly a great story.
In their Game 1 win, Green dropped four points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block, but will always do the small things to impact the game. Their new trio of Curry, Green, and Jimmy Butler is certainly enough to compete for another championship, but getting past Houston is the first step.