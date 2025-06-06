Draymond Green Reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's Game-Winner in Pacers-Thunder
With their backs against the wall, the Indiana Pacers continue to find ways to win. The Pacers shocked the NBA by beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on their home court in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.
Despite trailing by nine points with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Pacers stormed back, taking their first lead of the night with a Tyrese Haliburton go-ahead mid-range shot with just 0.3 seconds left on the clock.
Haliburton's game-winner was a legendary NBA Finals moment and sent the basketball world into a frenzy.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green went live on YouTube after the Pacers' win to react to the game with Baron Davis and Shaun Livingston, sharing his thoughts on the Haliburton game-winner.
"Hali does it again, BD," Green said to Baron Davis. "He does it again. I was watching it with my bro 'Cheese,' BD, and I say, 'Cheese, he ain't about to do it. He not about to do it.' Oh my god."
"I think in an ideal world, you want your star player take over the game like that," Green continued. "The reality is, Hali not really that dude. He's that dude as far as the player that he is. But when I say 'he's not that dude,' he's not gonna go look to score every time. That's just not his mindset. He's looking to get everyone involved. I think when it comes to Hali, everyone wants him to be something he's not."
Haliburton has been the clutchest player in the NBA playoffs so far this postseason, proving to everyone that he is one of the best players in the league, and is now just three wins away from his first championship.