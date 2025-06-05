Draymond Green Responds to LeBron James' Proposal
After a grueling 82-game season, the playoffs are the first time when every player on an NBA court is giving it their all for 48 minutes straight. However, by the time the playoffs start, many teams are plagued with injuries and extremely exhausted.
To combat this, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently came up with a solution.
"If they're going to allow it to be as physical as it is, you've got to give us a little time to prepare for it," James said. "...Maybe 12 to 15 games left in the regular season. Like a month. Give us a month to prepare for it. Because it goes from zero to 100."
Especially at 40 years old, James would likely prefer to have a month to prepare for the playoffs more than anyone else. However, not everyone agrees with James' idea. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green responded to James' proposal, offering a counter solution.
“I know Bron talked about there being a month off before the playoffs; I don’t know that that’s possible,” Green said. “A, guys will get a bit out of shape and can have an adverse effect, guys getting back in, and all of a sudden, you pull something because it’s been a month.
“So I don’t know if a month is the right answer, but two weeks – ain’t no NBA player getting out of shape in two weeks, but you can get a lot healthier in two weeks.”
The NBA certainly needs to fix its playoff scheduling, and a small break between the conclusion of the regular season and the postseason could serve the players well.