Draymond Green Reveals 'Embarrassing' Moment After Warriors-Rockets Game 7
The Golden State Warriors made a statement by taking a 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets, but two consecutive losses to even the count started to make people worry.
The Warriors lost Games 5 and 6 by a combined 23 points, including a crushing eight-point loss in Game 6 on their home court. The Warriors were certainly looking to close out the series in front of their home crowd, but a disappointing performance left everyone underwhelmed.
Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler each scored 27+ points in Game 6's loss, while Draymond Green had eight points, five rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks.
Then, in a win-or-go-home Game 7 with their backs against the wall, the Warriors' star trio stepped things up and picked up a huge victory. The Warriors marched into Houston and secured a 103-89 win over the Rockets, including a strong performance from Draymond Green.
Green dropped 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal in Sunday's win over Houston, bouncing back from a mild Game 6 performance. After the game, Green admitted that he was feeling some embarrassment after their Game 6 loss, adding some fuel to the fire ahead of Game 7.
"I pouted way too much last game," Green said. "So I spent the last 2 days embarrassed just at what I gave to the game, what I gave to the world. I've been dying since the last game ended to get out on the floor and prove who I am."
Draymond Green and the Warriors will now move on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round, making for another series where he cannot let his emotions get the best of him.