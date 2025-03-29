Draymond Green Reveals Reason for Altercation With Atlanta Hawks Star
If there's one thing Draymond Green is no stranger to, it's starting a heated altercation with another NBA player.
When the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, that's exactly what he did. However, this time around, it was for a different reason - defending Jonathan Kuminga from Caris LeVert.
Green had a moment during the game where his trash-talk to LeVert was captured by microphones, but it turns out Green was defending Kuminga from the Hawks star.
During an episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors star revealed how the altercation happened.
"I butted in because all I heard was he looked at JK at the free-throw line and was like, 'You were this close to getting traded.' That's all I heard," Green said. "I didn't hear anything else that was said. Which was why my response was, 'Bro, you've been traded seven times.' How you going to talk to him about almost being traded and you've been traded seven times?"
While Green somewhat regrets the aggression he came at LeVert with, he doesn't regret standing up for his teammate.
"JK must've said to him something about him getting traded, but I didn't hear all that," Green said. "But the last thing you're going to do to one of my guys is talk about you were this close to getting traded. I can't go with that."
Even though Green said some harsh words to LeVert, he still has no hard feelings toward him. Whether or not the feeling is mutual remains to be seen, but Green believes that LeVert is a good guy.
“I know Caris through one of my boys in the group chat that went to Michigan," Green said. "Caris is a good dude. Man, you know we banter back and forth on the court. That's just what it is. That's what happens in the game. It's just fun and games.”
Caris LeVert had the last laugh that night, though, as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Golden State Warriors 124-115.