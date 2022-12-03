Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA

The Golden State Warriors know they are in the final years of their dynasty. While that does not mean it cannot go on another few years, it simply cannot go on much beyond that, at least not with the current big three at the helm. Age is an inescapable factor for all professional athletes, and while players like Steph Curry have remained elite into their mid-thirties, he is certainly not normal.

Curry's teammate Draymond Green is now 32-years-old, and while he is still very impactful, his offensive decline the last few seasons has been noticeable. His defense and other intangibles still make him an invaluable player, but Green has not maintained the same sustained level of production that Curry has in his older years. Despite this, Green is not eyeing retirement any time soon.

In a recent interview with Andscape, Green said he plans to play four or five more years, and that will be enough. While it is currently unclear if Green will finish his career with the Warriors, it is something he talked about in this interview, saying, "It’s incredible when you look at the amount of guys who’ve played for only one team. You can look around the NBA right now. There are five guys that’s been on a team for 11 years-plus. We have three of them [along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson]. It’s a very rare thing. There’s 470, 480 players in the NBA? There are five guys that’s been with his team for 11 years plus. That’s amazing. So, you don’t just give that away. So, absolutely I’d be interested in that."

Green's future is uncertain, but he has love for the Warriors and has no plans of retirement until at least four years down the line.

