Draymond Green's Harsh Prediction Before Thunder-Pacers Game 7
The Indiana Pacers shocked the NBA world by winning the Eastern Conference and making a trip to the Finals, but against a seemingly overpowered Oklahoma City Thunder team, nobody thought they had a chance.
However, after blowing out the Thunder in Game 6 on Thursday, the Pacers have forced a Game 7 and are now just one win away from a championship. Led by Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, head coach Rick Carlisle, and an abundance of incredible role players, the Pacers have exceeded expectations and have become one of the greatest success stories in league history, win or lose.
The Thunder have been heavy favorites to win the title at every point of the playoffs, but now it comes down to just one game, and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes it could be Oklahoma City's last chance to reach the finish line.
"They are supposed to win," Green said about the Thunder. "The pressure is all on them... I want to see what OKC going to do, because I'll tell you this BD: If OKC don't win this championship, they may never win a championship."
Baron Davis asked Green if he agrees with the statement, "If OKC don't win this, they'll get one over the next three years."
"Not at all," Green responded. "Here's why. I think they get in a tough position if they don't win a championship. When you get the opportunity to win a championship, if you win it, you give yourself the opportunity to win more. But if you lose it, now you start tweaking stuff, and those tweaks could put you further away from where you were."
The Thunder and Pacers will face off for Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.