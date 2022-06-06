Draymond Green Says Warriors Offense Started With Steph Curry Over Kevin Durant

The Warriors' offense starts and ends with Steph Curry. While there have been many other potent offensive monsters on the team, the centerpiece has always been about Steph Curry - Draymond Green agrees.

Draymond Green was asked about the Warriors overly relying on Steph Curry for their offense, to which he stated that it was nothing new.

"Our offense is always a lot of Steph, it all starts with Steph," Draymond Green. "When KD was here, our offense still started with Steph. That's the way it's going to be."

Steph Curry has so much gravity as a player that it would be a bad idea not to have him be a team's offensive cornerstone. Draymond's comments should be taken as a dig at Kevin Durant of any kind, but just very matter of fact. If Steph Curry gets hot on the Warriors, the entire team typically tended to get hot. When Kevin Durant got hot, it was usually just only himself as a player. That was always the clearest way of seeing who the system revolved around.

The Golden State Warriors desperately needed to win Game 2 against the Boston Celtics, and they got the job done on Sunday. The series is now tied at 1-1, with the Warriors having a chance to steal home-court from the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

