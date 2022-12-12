Draymond Green Shares Hot Take About the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have not been good at all this season. Through 26 games, only the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets have been worse in the Western Conference, leaving the Lakers in a tie for the 12th-seed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Should they continue playing at this pace, missing the play-in tournament again is a real possibility. That said, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes they can turn it around.

Speaking with the ESPN crew before Golden State's win over the Boston Celtics, Green said he does not fear anybody in the Western Conference. He admitted there's a level of appropriate fear and respect for certain teams in the West, but he is confident in his Warriors group.

When speaking on the teams he holds appropriate fear for, Green said, "I've been telling everybody for two years now, I'm never counting the Lakers out. They got LeBron James, they got Anthony Davis, they got Russell Westbrook."

While that trio has not been fruitful in their time together, Green believes they can figure it out and be one of the better teams in the Western Conference. Having just held off a bad Detroit Pistons team, the Lakers got back in the win column and pulled even with the Oklahoma City Thunder at 11-15. They will need to build on this if they want to reenter the playoff picture in the West.

