Skip to main content
Draymond Green Spins Jordan Poole Punch Into Reality Show Content

Draymond Green Spins Jordan Poole Punch Into Reality Show Content

Draymond Green is launching a new show called 'The Countdown.'

It didn't take long, but somehow Draymond Green figured out a way to turn his altercation with Jordan Poole into video content. Green will be launching a new all-access series called 'The Countdown' during TNT pregame tonight. The move is very on-brand for his "New Media" approach with the modern NBA. 

As stated by the trailer tweet, "The premiere will feature Draymond Green's journey throughout the preseason, including Green’s reaction to his practice altercation and return to the Warriors."

The trailer has been met with largely negative reception by both NBA fans and Warriors fans on both Twitter and Reddit. While it may not be popular with fans, the move is definitely a very interesting one. The Golden State Warriors already have so much drama with Draymond Green entering the season, this just adds one more layer; from his contract, to punching Jordan Poole, and now a reality show. There are so many reasons for fans to watch the Warriors this season, purely from a drama standpoint. Obviously, winning an NBA Championship will be a journey in itself worth witnessing, but there's just so much happening with this team.

The Golden State Warriors open up their season against the Los Angeles Lakers today. Draymond Green and the Warriors' key players will be available for the game, but Andre Iguodala and Patrick Baldwin Jr will be not. It's ring night for Golden State, and a night to celebrate.

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change

USATSI_19233902_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Spins Jordan Poole Punch Into Reality Show Content

By Farbod Esnaashari
Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles a ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of the NBA game at Staples Center. The Warriors won 121-114. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17673976
News

Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking to 'Spoil' Warriors Ring Night

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19233965
News

Steve Kerr: Warriors Top Players Not Ready to Play Heavy Minutes

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18549452
News

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19233867_168390270_lowres
News

Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green's Apology For Punch

By Farbod Esnaashari
IMG_8214
News

Jeremy Lin Reacts to Jordan Poole's Contract Extension

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18332813
News

Jordan Poole Reacts to Contract Extensions For Himself and Andrew Wiggins

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15566883_168390270_lowres
News

What Andrew Wiggins' Contract Extension Means for Draymond Green

By Farbod Esnaashari