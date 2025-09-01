Draymond Green Stirs Pot With Bold Declaration for NBA Season
The Golden State Warriors have had a very quiet 2025 NBA offseason, as fans are growing concerned about the state of the roster heading into their 2025-26 campaign.
The Warriors are still expected to sign veterans like Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II, but are simply waiting to resolve their situation with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga before making any other moves. Regardless of what other moves they make, they have a championship-worthy core of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.
Warriors' 2025-26 championship quest
The Warriors have already built a dynasty around future Hall of Fame point guard Steph Curry, winning four championships in the last decade, but their window to win another one is quickly closing. Curry is 37 years old, while Butler and Green are both 35, and all three stars' contracts are set to expire after the 2026-27 season as it stands.
Curry is still playing at a very high level, and his new tandem with Butler was very effective after the team acquired the six-time All-Star at the trade deadline. So, despite their age, the team has the talent to compete in a loaded Western Conference.
Still, the Warriors' 2025-26 season is one of their last chances to make a championship push with Curry at the helm, so they need to make the most of it. Thankfully, they are confident in their chances.
Draymond sends strong message
Butler shared an Instagram post on Sunday that featured a handful of pictures and videos of him and Green working out during the offseason. Then, on the last slide of the post, Butler shared a video of the end of the workout, as the cameraman asked Green how he was feeling. The star forward responded with a strong message.
"Great. We about six weeks out. Right where I need to be baby," Green said. "We gettin' that b**** this year."
Butler captioned the post, "whatever [Draymond Green] said on the last slide," and most fans would likely back his statement up as well.
Even though the Warriors have had a controversial offseason with their lack of moves, they are still very confident in their star trio's ability to lead them to a deep run. Of course, they still need help, but they should not have much trouble competing among the league's best.
Warriors training camp starts in late September, and Butler and Green already working out together is undoubtedly a promising sign heading into the new season.