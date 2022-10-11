Draymond Green's Mother: Draymond Didn't Sucker Punch Jordan Poole

As if the situation with the Golden State Warriors did not need any more fire, Draymond Green's mother suddenly jumped into the fray on Monday. Green's mother, Mary Babers, went on Twitter to defend her son yesterday.

The tweets have now since been deleted as Green's mother deleted her account, but the transcripts have been saved.

At first, she stated, "They can get beyond this. Anything is fixable! Everything ain't always what you think you see!"

After some banter with others on Twitter, she stepped a bit further in defending Draymond, even going as far as stating that he didn't sucker punch Jordan Poole.

"That wasn't a Sucker punch," Green's mother said. "Dray didn't aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what's up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted.. End of story!"

Her statement created an even longer Twitter argument, to which she finally decided to deactivate her account on Tuesday.

"Enjoy Twitter- I'll just leave the chirping for the birds and let 'em tweet," Green's mother said. "I'm going to deactivate this app so no one can say what I think or believe! I hope it can work itself out for the betterment of the Dubs!"

In a situation as volatile as this one, there weren't going to be any good outcomes from Draymond's mother going on Twitter about the incident. The situation is so volatile, that there are already immediately rumors about Draymond Green wanting to go to the Lakers. Hopefully, any upset fan leaves her alone after her tweets and allows a mother to simply just defend her son, which is only natural.

Related Articles

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change