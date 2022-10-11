Skip to main content
Draymond Green's Mother: Draymond Didn't Sucker Punch Jordan Poole

Draymond Green's Mother: Draymond Didn't Sucker Punch Jordan Poole

Draymond Green's mother defended her son.

As if the situation with the Golden State Warriors did not need any more fire, Draymond Green's mother suddenly jumped into the fray on Monday. Green's mother, Mary Babers, went on Twitter to defend her son yesterday.

The tweets have now since been deleted as Green's mother deleted her account, but the transcripts have been saved.

At first, she stated, "They can get beyond this. Anything is fixable! Everything ain't always what you think you see!"

After some banter with others on Twitter, she stepped a bit further in defending Draymond, even going as far as stating that he didn't sucker punch Jordan Poole.

"That wasn't a Sucker punch," Green's mother said. "Dray didn't aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what's up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted.. End of story!"

Her statement created an even longer Twitter argument, to which she finally decided to deactivate her account on Tuesday.

"Enjoy Twitter- I'll just leave the chirping for the birds and let 'em tweet," Green's mother said. "I'm going to deactivate this app so no one can say what I think or believe! I hope it can work itself out for the betterment of the Dubs!"

In a situation as volatile as this one, there weren't going to be any good outcomes from Draymond's mother going on Twitter about the incident. The situation is so volatile, that there are already immediately rumors about Draymond Green wanting to go to the Lakers. Hopefully, any upset fan leaves her alone after her tweets and allows a mother to simply just defend her son, which is only natural.

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change

USATSI_18569104_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Mother: Draymond Didn't Sucker Punch Jordan Poole

By Farbod Esnaashari
merlin_198359376_4eb3da5d-fca6-47d9-b039-63f2de657de3-videoSixteenByNine3000
News

Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19169140_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Draymond Green Expected to Return By Regular Season Opener

By Farbod Esnaashari
rawImage
News

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

By Joey Linn
Draymond-LeBron-GETTY-1390196528
News

Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers

By Joey Linn
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reacts after making a last second shot at the end of the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19118725_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Expects to Play in Season Opener, Warriors Have No Set Return Date

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_16528136_168390270_lowres
News

Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17226047_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Shocking Price TMZ Paid for Draymond Green Punching Poole Video Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari