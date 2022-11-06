Skip to main content
Dwight Howard Wants to Join Golden State Warriors

Dwight Howards believes he would be a great fit with Steph Curry and the Warriors
Veteran big man Dwight Howard is still waiting for a contract from an NBA team, but there is one team in particular that he believes he would be a great fit with. When asked about potentially joining the Golden State Warriors, Howard spoke on how great the fit would be.

"That's perfect," Howard said. "They need a big. I know they have Kevon Looney, I know they have [James Wiseman], but I'm Dwight Howard. Wiseman could learn so much from me, because he's heading in that direction of being a great big man."

Howard talked about playing with shooters like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, saying he could generate open looks with his screen setting.

Veterans like Howard often get calls midway through the season, so perhaps if the Warriors feel they need some front court depth near the deadline, they can give a future Hall-of-Fame big man a shot.

While he is not the player he once was, Howard believes he can help the defending champion Warriors, and specifically their young big man James Wiseman. It has been a struggle for Wiseman so far this year, so perhaps a veteran like Howard could get him on the right track.

The Warriors are struggling, and while Howard isn't the answer to most of their problems, perhaps he could help in a limited role.

