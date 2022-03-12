Evan Turner Reveals he Secretly Rooted For Steph Curry While Facing Him

Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala debuted their new podcast, 'Point Forward', and they debuted it with a hilarious story.

Turner revealed the one thing that you almost never hear a competitor ever admit. He admitted that he was secretly rooting for his opposition during an NBA game, and not just any opposition - it was Steph Curry. When Turner was on the Blazers and Steph was on the Warriors, the two had numerous battles against each other, but that didn't stop Turner from getting excited about Steph Curry getting hot from the field.

“We were playing one time – one of the million times – you got so hot in a certain instance,” Turner told Curry. “You done hit three straight, but then you hit the fourth and I wanted to turn up, like, ‘Go crazy! Go crazy!’ You know what I mean?”

For Turner, it was a moment where the fan in him grew stronger than the competitor in him. The fan in him wanted to see just how hot Steph Curry could get, and just how many shots in a row he could hit.

“When you’re a fan of basketball and a fan of the game, you start to comprehend what you’re seeing," Turner said. "As a fan and as a player, you always appreciate it. It’s always been that part, where you really remove yourself and you can really appreciate what you do."

It's always interesting to hear a story like this because very rarely would a player ever admit something like rooting for the other team.

Related Articles

Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With Steph Curry

Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole's Clutch Threes

Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green Announcing Return