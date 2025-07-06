Ex-NBA All-Star Calls Out Knicks' Mike Brown Hire
The New York Knicks made a shocking move to fire Tom Thibodeau after their loss in the Eastern Conference Finals, and their search for a new head coach was very interesting. The Knicks were denied permission to interview some of the league's top coaches, so they turned to the open market to find Thibodeau's replacement.
The Knicks are expected to hire Mike Brown as their next head coach. Brown most recently was the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, but previously won three championships as Steve Kerr's top assistant with the Golden State Warriors.
Brown has as much experience as the Knicks were hoping to find, as he even coached LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005 to 2010. However, how impactful was he in Cleveland? Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague questioned the Knicks' hire of Mike Brown, calling out how LeBron James does not openly praise his former coach.
"I ain’t never really heard too many people like Mike Brown — I ain’t saying they don’t, I just never heard nobody sing high praises for Mike Brown," Teague said. "I never heard Bron say anything like Mike Brown is unbelievable. I mean, I never really heard Mike. He talked about Ty, Tyronn Lue. Yeah, that’s the only coach I ever heard him talk about."
"Everywhere he goes, he never did nothing," Teague said.
Brown is undoubtedly a good coach, which Teague admits. However, he says that the Knicks might as well have kept Thibodeau if their solution after firing him was to hire Brown.