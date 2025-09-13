Ex-NBA Champion Sends Harsh Truth to Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors
With training camp inching closer, the Golden State Warriors continue to search for a solution for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors reportedly offered Kuminga a two-year deal worth $45 million and a second-year team option, but the 22-year-old forward turned that down and has been leaning toward accepting the qualifying offer worth $7.9 million.
Kuminga and the Warriors are in a very unique situation because neither side necessarily wants him to return to Golden State, but they seem to be out of options. The Warriors went into the 2025 offseason expected to find a sign-and-trade to send him elsewhere, but Golden State was not receiving the trade offers that they hoped for.
An awkward situation in Golden State?
It is very clear that the Warriors do not want Kuminga in Golden State, and that they simply want to sign him to a deal so that they trade him during the 2025-26 season. This whole situation will cause some awkwardness between Kuminga and the franchise, and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins shared the harsh truth for both sides as they potentially near a contract agreement.
"It's going to affect the locker room that's trying to win or have intentions on winning the championship," Perkins said. "I don't know if Jonathan Kuminga is watching NBA Today, but they don't want you, dog. They don’t value you, because if they did, you wouldn’t be going through this.
"It started last season. Steve Kerr showed you how he felt about you when you were out of the rotation during the Play-In Tournament, in the first round against the Rockets. I understand Mike Dunleavy is now running things in the front office, him and Joe Lacob, but Jonathan Kuminga wasn’t a Mike Dunleavy pick; that was a Bob Myers pick."
Kuminga is a talented forward and could certainly play meaningful basketball in the right role, as he showed in the playoffs, but the Warriors seem done giving him chances after four years together. Once Kuminga re-signs, it will be interesting to see what Steve Kerr does with him, but it could cause problems within the team.
"When you look at this situation, it's going to cause turmoil in the locker room if you bring him back on the $7.9 million [qualifying offer] because he's going to go out there and play individual basketball," Perkins said.
The Warriors have put themselves in a tough position by not simply taking the best sign-and-trade offer for Kuminga, because this does not seem like it will end well for either side.