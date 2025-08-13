Ex-Warriors Champion Shares Truth on Kevin Durant Winning Finals MVP
For as successful as Kevin Durant's tenure with the Golden State Warriors has been, there's one very specific moment that causes contentious conversation among fans.
In 2018, Durant won the NBA Finals MVP award over Steph Curry against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a moment that Durant fans still hold over Curry, while Warriors fans still disagree with. In that series, Durant averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists on 53/41/96 shooting from the field. Curry averaged 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 40/42/100 shooting from the field.
As it turns out, according to their former teammate Quinn Cook, Durant didn't even want to win the Finals MVP that year.
Quinn Cook's Story on Durant Winning Finals MVP
During an interview this season with the Players Choice podcast, Cook shared his truth on the 2018 NBA Finals.
“When we were in Houston and Toyota Center was going crazy, and they just made a 9-0 run and we needed a bucket, we’re going to Kevin every single time. And to be honest, Kevin wanted Steph to get that Finals MVP the next year so bad,” Cook said. “That’s all he was talking about all season, like 'I can’t wait until Steph gets his Finals MVP' so he can shut up everybody, the naysayers."
“But I think in Game 2 [of the Finals], that’s when Steph broke the record, he had nine threes. And then Game 3, we were struggling, Steph was struggling, and Kevin just accidentally walked into 40. And then you just look at the numbers statistically, I think Kevin had a triple-double in Game 4. He wasn’t even as aggressive; that’s just how good he is. He just accidentally got the Finals MVP back-to-back.”
The Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the 2018 NBA Finals. Based on the sheer numbers alone, Durant definitely deserved the MVP over Curry. At the same time, one could argue that Curry's gravity deserved more praise since he was the main engine of the Warriors.
Durant's Recent Trolling
Just a few days ago, Durant was firing back at Warriors fans over the hostility that the fanbase gives him. In Durant's eyes, he claims it was because of the Finals MVPs that he won.
In all honesty, Durant may have some truth to his statement, but at the same time, Golden State Warriors fans would immediately welcome him with open arms should he ever return.